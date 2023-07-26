The Hottest Day So Far This Year Expected Thursday
Humidity increasing through the end of the week
Thursday Air Quality Alerts:
– Air Quality Alerts are in place for parts of our area tomorrow. This is due to high levels of Ground Level Ozone.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s.
Thursday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: HOT. Highs in the upper 90s. PM scattered showers and storms.
Sunday: HOT. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms.
Tropics:
There is a tropical wave located off the Cabo Verde Islands. This has a low chance of tropical formation over the next 2 days, but conditions could become more favorable as it moves westward across the Main Development Region.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin