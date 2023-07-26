Wendy’s On W. Sugar Creek Road Shuts Down For The Day Following Health Department Inspection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Wendy’s restaurant on W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte shut down for the day following a routine inspection by Mecklenburg County Environmental Health. Officials say they identified multiple units of refrigeration and some cold-held food products out of compliance.

The General Manager directed that all affected food be discarded and contacted Wendy’s internal services for maintenance to the refrigeration equipment, according to a news release.

Wendy’s management voluntarily closed the restaurant to allow equipment to be serviced and or repaired. Environmental Health will visit the site tomorrow at 10am to recheck the facility prior to opening.