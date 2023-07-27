Charlotte Independence Host Childhood Cancer Awareness Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- The Charlotte Independence host childhood cancer awareness night on July 29th at 7pm versus Northern Colorado at American Legion Memorial Stadium. It is free admission to anyone who brings a toy for donation. If you bring a toy for donation, you are automatically entered into a drawing for a free match scarf – designed by children from St.Jude’s at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.