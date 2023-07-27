Heat Indices Running Above 100° To Close Out The Week

Friday Air Quality:

– Code Yellow will likely be in place, but there are no Air Quality Alerts as of now.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: HOT. Highs in the mid 90s. PM scattered showers and storms.

Sunday: HOT. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Sunny. Highs near 90.

Tropics:

There is a tropical wave located off the Cabo Verde Islands. This has a medium chance of tropical formation over the next 7 days.

