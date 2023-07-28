Heat, Storm Chances Swell Into Weekend

Happy Friday! It may be the end of the workweek, but the heat will be putting in some extra hours in the office this weekend. Highs remain in the 90s for most around the Piedmont and Foothills as heat index values approach 105º on Saturday and Sunday. A few waves of isolated-to-widely-scattered thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoons thanks to a rainmaking system heading our way from the north. A few of these storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, torrential rain, and small hail. Rain chances will be higher to the north this weekend.

Drier air awaits us on the backside of this incoming frontal system. Expect near-spotless skies to make a grand return to kick off next week, which should last several days. Temperatures will cool slightly, but most will remain near average in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, through midweek.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching three areas in the Atlantic for possible tropical development over the coming days. The first is a budding low-pressure system along the Georgia coastline, which has been giving a near 0% chance of becoming a named storm over the next seven days. Even still, bathwater-like ocean temperatures along Southeast beaches could quickly fuel a tropical system. The second is located in the extreme southwestern Caribbean near Central America and will be of no concern to the Carolinas. The third is an impressive disturbance found well east of the Caribbean, which has a 60% chance of tropical formation through next week. While it’s worth keeping an eye on, forecasts keep it out to sea regardless of development.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday: Variable clouds with PM storms. A few may be strong. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Stray storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with PM isolated storms. A few may be severe. High: 94°. Wind: NW 5-15.