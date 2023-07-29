Storm Chances Through Weekend, Drier Start to August

The final weekend of July will be an active one. A sluggish but powerful cold front is sagging towards the Carolinas from the north, bumping up rain chances this Saturday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the High Country and Foothills until 10 PM. Scattered storms will push in from the northwest and linger through the early overnight hours. As the watch would suggest, a few of these cells may be severe with gusty winds and small hail. Most communities will dry out by Sunday morning as the frontal system arrives.

Any storms we see on Sunday will be isolated in nature, but could still pack a punch. Drier air filters in behind the system for July’s last day on Monday. The start of August looks sunny and mainly rain-free. Temperatures will cool slightly into the 70s and 80s, but the bigger story will be the drop in humidity. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Invest 96L, a cluster of storms located east of the Caribbean. The fledgling system, which has a 70% of tropical formation over the next seven days, will likely stay at sea regardless of development. The next name on the 2023 list is Emily.

Tonight: Scattered storms early, then some clearing. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few storms in the afternoon. High: 93°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday Night: Clear and a bit cooler. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Hot sunshine with comfy breezes. High: 90°. Wind: N 5-15.