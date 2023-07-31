Banner Plane Crashes Into Ocean Just Off South Carolina Coast

1/1

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — A banner plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning around 11:30. This occurred in Myrtle Beach, near the 40th Avenue North beach access.

The pilot flying the Piper P-A-12 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Aircraft was the only person on board and was able to make it out of the plane.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.