Banner Plane Crashes Into Ocean Just Off South Carolina Coast
The pilot was the only person on board and was able to make it out of the plane.
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — A banner plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning around 11:30. This occurred in Myrtle Beach, near the 40th Avenue North beach access.
The pilot flying the Piper P-A-12 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Aircraft was the only person on board and was able to make it out of the plane.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.