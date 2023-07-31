Two People Saved After A House Fire In Lancaster County

LANCASTER -Massive flames quickly surround this home on Bethel Boat Landing Road, while two people were trapped inside.

Darren Player is the Director of Lancaster County Fire and Rescue and EMS. He tells WCCB the threat of this particular fire.

“If this had not been a successful fire fight – someone was most certainly going to die that day,” he said. “We knew that he would not be able to get out on his own, and that let to the urgency of this particular call.”

The two were a bariatric bed ridden patient and his caretaker, who were forced to watch as the home went up in flames last week from inside.

Lancaster County first responders teamed up with crews from around the area to save them.

“When I got on scene, they had the operation going. My job was to make sure that it continued safely,” said Player.

Two firefighters talked to the caregiver through the window, giving instruction on how to keep smoke out of the room by placing wet towel under the door. Four firefighters worked inside to reduce the fire- that began in the kitchen. Two more went into the back room to rescue the two trapped.

“We put the mask on him to help calm him, it gave him a good flow of air which kept him calm, until they opened the door and got the stretcher to him.”

Player was more than impressed with the efforts of his first responders. “I have never been more proud to be a part of this county, the public safety officers, police fire safety, it all worked perfectly that day.”

As for the two people rescued, WCCB was told they were taken to the hospital. The Lancaster fire department couldn’t confirm if they have been released yet, but they tell us they are both in relatively good shape.