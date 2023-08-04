Convicted Sex Offender And Pastor Faces New Charges

CHARLOTTE – Police arrested Robert “Bobby” Price on Friday after three victims claim he assaulted them between the years 2001 and 2011. The victims were between the ages of nine and 15 at the time. Price was their youth pastor.

Captain Jim Wright is the captain of CMPD’s special victims division. He held a press conference today, saying these boys were molested different times throughout those years.

“They were victimized in the suspects vehicle while transporting them to and from church, in his residence, and one of these instances even occurred at the Kings Way Baptist Church in Concord,” he said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were first made aware of this case last year.

“Through the collaboration with the community, and the community stepping forward and giving up that information,” said Wright, “our detectives were able to obtain 13 warrants for indecent liberties with a child, and one for statutory sex offense on a child.”

Price was previously charged in 2014 for indecent liberties and served 16 months for those crimes and was placed on the registered sex offenders list.

He was most recently employed at Camino Church in University City, where his brother, Rusty Price, is the pastor.

Rusty says his brother has only been allowed to work with adults and had no involvement with minors.

They also said no victims have come forward from their church.

Rusty has made a clear separation between his love for the church and his love for his brother.

“I have to segregate those two completely,” he said. “The organization is bigger than family. We would encourage anyone who has been victimized to please come forward.”