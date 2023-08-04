Naked & Afraid: Castaways Cast Members Talk To Rising About Show Challenges

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The Discovery Channel’s ” Naked and Afraid: Castaways airs on Sundays at 8:00. Nine competitors are left behind on a distant tropical island, far from civilization, with no maps or tools. They must swim in groups of 3 to different habitats on the island: a sun-baked beach, twisting mangrove swamp and a dark jungle.

The contestant are shipwrecked with no tools and no clothes. Show contestants Kerra Bennett and Andrew Shayde talked with Rising’s Joe Duncan about what being on the show is like.