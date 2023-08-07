Former Rocky River High School Teacher Charged With Indecent Liberties With A Student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Rocky River High School teacher, Maria Heylinger, has been arrested for sex crimes against a student. Heylinger, 33, was arrested on August 4th after resigning from her position at the school on July 28. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is aware of the allegations against Heyliger. Heylinger was charged with indecent liberties and sexual activity with a student, according to arrest records. She was later released. No further details have been released at this time.