Catawba Brewing Permanently Closed Charlotte Location

CHARLOTTE – Catawba Brewing is permanently closed it’s Charlotte location today after six years in business.

Dominick Cianchetti is a frequent customer, or at least he was before they permanently closed their tap room today with no warning.

“I think it was a slap in the face,” said Cianchetti, “not only to the community who spends their dollars here, but to the people who put their time and energy into it, and really made this brewery. not the management – but the staff.”

General Manager MaryAnn Anstine, is at a loss for words.

“People got married there and had their baby showers there, just being apart of the community, so that was a little rough,” she said.

The brewery was family owned and operated up until two years ago but was then bought out by “Made by the Water” parent company, located in Alabama. WCCB spoke with dozens of employees from different locations on Facebook, who said things have been a mess ever sense, but still feel neglected after getting no answer from their parent company.

WCCB got a statement from the company that owns Catawba Brewing, “made by the water,” on Monday evening. It says, in part: they’re moving Catawba Brewing’s charlotte taproom “…to a new location near the iconic rail trail.This move signifies our commitment to offering our customers an even more engaging experience,” and: “our decision to close the doors of our current catawba taproom was not made lightly, but rather with a sense of anticipation and excitement for what lies ahead. We thank our loyal team for their hard work and dedication over the years…”