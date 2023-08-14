Dog Missing For Months Is Found, Reunited With Family

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A very happy, and unexpected, reunion for a family who’s been looking for their dog since April! The Calteaux family waited 130 days to be exact to wrap their arms around Lucy.

Lucy and her family are from New York, and were in town visiting Carowinds when the dog got spooked by fireworks on April 2nd, and took off.

Tucker K9 Search and Rescue helped in the months-long search for the dog. Kelly Chatman with Tucker K9 Search and Rescue tells WCCB, “We set up traps, cameras, feeding stations, posters, social media posts, and (did) extensive foot searches with the family the first two weeks before they had to drive back to New York. We also called in our friend Balynda Brown with Bravo K911 to assist with several tracks throughout our continued searches throughout the entire past 4 months.”

Chatman fielded several hundred tips and even weekly scam calls. Finally, they got a call about a dog seen in a stairwell at an apartment near the Ballantyne area. It was Lucy. She was skinny and covered in ticks, but otherwise okay.

The Calteauxs immediately jumped in their car and drove 10 hours to Charlotte when they learned she had been found. Chatman tells WCCB that Lucy recognized her family as soon as she saw them. Chatman sent WCCB the heartwarming video of Lucy reuniting with her family.