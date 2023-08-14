Officials Identify Pilot, Passenger Killed In Lake Hickory Plane Crash

1/3

The Latest:

Officials have identified the two people killed after a plane crashed into Lake Hickory on Sunday.

The pilot has been identified as 63-year-old Jeffrey Jay Cooley of Granite Falls.

The passenger has been identified as 49-year-old Brian Miller of Hickory.

Original Story (Posted: August 13, 2023):

HICKORY N.C. – Two people have died after a plane crashed into Lake Hickory, according to a news release.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane departed the Hickory Regional Airport but shortly after takeoff, the plane struck overhead power lines and crashed into Lake Hickory.

Both the pilot and the passenger died in the crash.