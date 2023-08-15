Lower Humidity Builds Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: All clear from severe weather. Overnight lows fall near 70.

Wednesday: A much nicer day in wake of a cold front. Humidity falls with dew points in the 60s. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s.

** The cold front will stall to our south. Exactly where this stalls will depict dew points and rain chances for our far southern counties.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs near 90.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin