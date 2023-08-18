Inmate Death Reported At Lancaster County Detention Center

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A inmate has died after officials say he was found unresponsive in a Lancaster County Detention Center cell.

Officials say around 7pm on Sunday, August 13th, 44-year-old James Horton, was found unresponsive on his bed in his cell, which he shared with two other inmates, according to a news release.

Life saving measures were taken and Horton was transported via ambulance to a medical center where he was admitted for treatment. Officials say Horton remained under hospital care until he died around 11am on Friday, August 17th.

Officials say at the time Horton was discovered, inmates were being temporarily moved out of individual cells within the 12-cell block for routine cleaning of the cells. Unless inmates are locked in their cells, they are free to move about the common areas of the cell block, according to a news release.

Inmates were not locked in their cells when Horton was discovered, according to authorities. Officials also say no inmates reported to corrections staff that Horton was experiencing a medical emergency. Horton did not appear to have any physical injuries when he was discovered and nothing suggested be had been assaulted, according to a news release.

Due to the circumstances of the inmate’s death, SLED was called in to investigate. Authorities say the cause of Horton’s medical condition is unknown and an autopsy has been schedule by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information on Horton’s death is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.