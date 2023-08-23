Humidity & Heat Increase Through The End Of The Week

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Thursday: Sunny with increasing humidity. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: The hottest day so far this year! Actual high temperatures could reach 100 degrees. The last time we reached 100 was June 22nd, 2022 with a high of 101.

Saturday: Another very hot day. Most neighborhoods will be in the upper 90s with some reaching 100 degrees again. PM isolated showers and storms possible.

* The record high for 8/26 is 100 degrees set in 1954.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms. Early Next Week: A bit unsettled with below average temperatures. Highs in the low 80s.

* The record high for 8/25 is 98 degrees set in 1943.