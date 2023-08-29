House Explosion And Collapse Near Lake Norman Caused By Natural Gas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials have released the cause of a house explosion that killed the father of Tennessee Titans’ CB Caleb Farley near Lake Norman.

Crews responded to the explosion around 12am at a home on Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road. Upon arrival, one victim was exiting the house and was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-threatening injuries.

An additional victim, who has been identified as 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was later found dead among the debris after searching the home, according to a news release.

Officials say the home is owned by Caleb Farley, a player for the Tennessee Titans football team. He was reportedly not home when the explosion happened.

Zillow says the home was approximately a 6,500 square foot home valued at more than $2,000,000. The home was completely destroyed.

Investigators say the explosion and collapse of the home was caused by natural gas with an unknown point of origin. Any remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance company, according to a news release.