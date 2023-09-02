Summer Creeps Back Into Carolinas

Labor Day weekend is off to a lovely start. Highs are topping out in the 70s and 80s as plentiful sunshine continues its dominance over the Carolinas. Expect temperatures to bump up about five degrees across the board on Sunday. A powerful high-pressure system is directly centered over the East Coast, keeping rain chances at bay through much of the holiday-shortened wweek ahead. Temperatures will likely rise 5-10º above average, into the 80s and 90s, for most as clouds and storms will be hard to find. Our strongest possibility for rain over the next seven days lies at the end of the workweek into the weekend, but even this will be isolated at best.

The Atlantic continues to churn out storms, but nothing will directly threaten the U.S. mainland in the short term. Tropical Storm Katia was named early Saturday morning, but won’t last long as it treks over the open ocean to its northwest. Jose and Franklin have sheared each other out of existence, while Gert and Idalia will be no more than rip-current-creators for the Carolina coastline. September is the most active month in the tropics, so stay weather-wise.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Low: 63°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Warm sunshine. High: 89°. Wind: Variable 5-10.

Sunday Night: Quiet and milder. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Labor Day: Hot sunshine. High: 93°. Wind: Variable 5-10.