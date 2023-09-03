Lovely Labor Day Ahead

Fantastic fall feels have flourished over the past few days, but they’ll begin to falter as the heat swells into the heart of our Labor Day weekend. Highs are topping out near 90º in the Piedmont and Foothills this Sunday afternoon, while the High Country is enjoying temperatures closer to 80º. The heat cranks up another step further as lower 90s and 80s can be expected for our Labor Day Monday. Whether you’re bouncing to the beach, heading up to the High Country, or just hanging at home, you have the green light for outdoor holiday activities.

Highs will plateau in the lower 90s around the Metro for much of the week ahead, while opportunities for rain remain low. Some more moisture will likely clip the northern portions of the WCCB Charlotte towards the back half of the week, possibly becoming more widespread by next Saturday. The Carolinas should keep out of any tropical trouble over the next seven days.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Milder. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Labor Day: Hot sunshine. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Mild and muggy. Low: 69°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Sizzling sunshine continues. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10.