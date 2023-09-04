Hot Week Ahead With Rain Returning Late Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s, near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices around 100.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few more clouds likely. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 90. Scattered showers.

Pollen Forecast:

– Ragweed is the top allergen this week with medium to high levels. Ragweed usually increases around mid August across the Carolinas and will stick around through November.