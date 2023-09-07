Isolated Showers Friday Before Rain Chances Ramp Up
Below average temperatures move in this weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Evening scattered showers with isolated strong storms. The greatest threat this afternoon and evening is damaging wind, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 60s, near 70.
Friday: AM patchy dense fog. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Numerous showers and storms.
Sunday: Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.