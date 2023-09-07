Still No Arrests In Deadly Shooting, Carjacking Of Charlotte Grandmother

CHARLOTTE — CMPD continues to search for the suspect who shot and killed a Charlotte grandmother and stole her vehicle.

Officers say 64-year-old Dianne Sturdivant Davis was shot Saturday morning around 6 a.m. on Orchard Trace Lane in north Charlotte. Family members say the suspect stole her 2019 silver Nissan Rogue. They say she just bought the SUV a few months ago.

Davis’ family told WCCB News she would help anyone in need, and they want the suspect to come forward.

Her family is raising money to help with funeral arrangements. If you’d like to help them, click the link below.

