Scattered Showers Ahead Of A Late Week Cool Down

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers, but most of us stay dry. No rain expected around showtime. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms. General thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected.

Wednesday: Not as hot with highs in the low to mid 80s. Widely scattered showers and storms.

Thursday: STUNNING. Low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Friday: Another incredibly beautiful day. Low humidity with highs in the upper 70s.