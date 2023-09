CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 1 out of every 5 Americans struggle with their mental health and professionals are in short supply – but there is hope.

A pioneering science-backed method called Posttraumatic Growth (or PTG) can help us more easily recover from anxiety & depression symptoms. Dr. Taryn Greene, a Charlotte-based Health Psychologist and Director of Research at Boulder Crest Foundation, talked with Rachael Maurer about growth amid tragedy.