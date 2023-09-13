Charlotte Woman Survives Morocco Earthquake

CHARLOTTE – Meghan Huffman loves to travel the world. She’s been to 77 countries in her 34 years of life. She’s read amazing stories about Morocco; everything from the Sahara to Casablanca, from Marrakech to the Atlas Mountains and everything in between.

She decided that last two days of vacation should be by the pool at her hotel.

“Little did I know I was going to be living at the pool by the time it was all said and done,” said Huffman.

That was the night everything crumbled.

“I just remember waking up and my entire hotel room just shaking uncontrollably.”

That night, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Huffman awake.

“I’m like oh my gosh are we under attack? That’s where my head was at,” she said. “I had never been in an earthquake so I wasn’t sure what I was feeling.”

She got up from her bed and sprinted to the window.

“What I thought I saw was smoke in the air, I know now it was dust, but I was like oh my god were on fire,” she said.

Huffman shared this video with us of hundreds of hotel guests by the pool area, where they all had to sleep on lounge chairs for the night. Luckily no damage was done to the hotel.

It wasn’t until the next day, when Huffman saw the real aftermath at the epicenter of the quake.

“When I started to see some of those rural areas in the Atlas Mountains, I was like wow.”

That was when the survivors guilt hit her.

“It’s gratitude, then its immediate oh my gosh because these people are trapped and these rural areas are where people are really fighting for their lives right now.”

As of Wednesday, the death toll was at 2,946. Huffman said that if there’s an opportunity to go back and help, she will gladly take it.