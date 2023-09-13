Cold Front Brings A Beautiful End To The Week
Another cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms as the cold front moves through the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: A beautiful day. Lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80. Breezy with winds out of the N/NE 5-15 G: 20.
Friday: Stunning! Low humidity with highs in the upper 70s, near 80.
Saturday: Sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.