Cold Front Brings A Beautiful End To The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms as the cold front moves through the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: A beautiful day. Lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80. Breezy with winds out of the N/NE 5-15 G: 20.

Friday: Stunning! Low humidity with highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Saturday: Sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.