Harlem Globetrotters Return To The Bojangles Coliseum April 2024

Deeandra Michel,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Harlem Globetrotters brings innovative basketball innovation and unrivaled fan entertainment.

Guess can witness the record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of scribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals.

Hammer Harrison, Paul 'tiny' Sturgess, Tnt Maddox, Handles Franklin, Cheese Chisholm

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Invision for Harlem Globetrotters/AP Images)

When And where:

  • Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
  • Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Tickets can be purchased at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com beginning Sept. 25, 2023.