Harlem Globetrotters Return To The Bojangles Coliseum April 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Harlem Globetrotters brings innovative basketball innovation and unrivaled fan entertainment.

Guess can witness the record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of scribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals.

When And where:

Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Tickets can be purchased at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com beginning Sept. 25, 2023.