Teen Taken Into Custody For Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer In Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, S.C. – A teenager was taken into custody in York County after reports that he was impersonating a law enforcement officer in Cleveland County.

According to authorities, they were given information of a white male conducting traffic stops on Highway 161 near the South Carolina line.

Investigators say the teen was wearing black tactical gear, a police-style ballistic vest, a law enforcement-style duty belt with handcuffs and a holster which contained an airsoft plastic pistol with the orange safety tip painted black. He was also driving a dark colored Dodge Charger with emergency lights, according to a news release.

The teen told deputies he was doing it, “for the fun of it,” according to a news release.

Investigators say the suspect was claiming to be a Clover Police Officer or a South Carolina Highway Patrolman.

York County deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located the suspect. The emergency lights were still active when York County deputies arrived to assist.

“Traffic stops can be one of the most unpredictable and dangerous aspects of a police officer’s duties,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We’re thankful no one was hurt, especially this young man. Our deputies explained to the juvenile the seriousness of his actions and how dangerous his behavior could be.”

The teen admitted to deputies stopping at least six different cars in the area of north Hwy. 161 and Battleground Rd. One victim told deputies the teen accused them of driving 120 mph.

“If you want to be a real police officer, do so properly fill out an application with us, we’re hiring,” said Sheriff Tolson.

The safety of our citizens is our number one priority; if you ever feel uncomfortable, especially late at night, when getting stopped by police, call 9-1-1 to confirm with dispatchers that it is truly one of our officers making the stop.

The juvenile was petitioned to family court and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.