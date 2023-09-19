Beautiful Weather Continues, But Eyes On The A Coastal System This Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: More clouds possible. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Saturday: Watching the southeast coast as a non-tropical low pressure is expected to develop. Track will determine if and when we see rain.

– Right now, both the European and GFS models are showing most of the rain and impacts look to stay toward the coast. As of Tuesday afternoon, I will forecast widely scattered showers with highs in the mid 70s, but this forecast could change. I want to continue to watch trends.