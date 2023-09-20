Town of Davidson Begins Citing Pedestrians For Jaywalking

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Next time you’re in downtown Davidson, you’d better watch where you’re crossing the street.

Police have begun issuing $30 citations to jaywalkers.

“I think it’s fair because it protects the safety of the pedestrians and especially the kids,” says Davidson resident Aimee Greczmiel.

Greczmiel agrees with the new safety initiative.

Enforcement began September 5th.

“It’s trying to scare people not to jaywalk. It’s a pretty simple tactic to me, 30 dollars, not too much, but it’s enough to make a dent in your pocket,” says Davidson College student David Kilde.

As of Monday, Davidson had issued six $30 citations and had given out 12 warnings for jaywalking.

“Uh, I think 30 dollars is a little bit steep for jaywalking, I think there should definitely be a price so it’s not as easy, but I think 30 dollars might be a little steep,” says Davidson College student Eli Naughton.

The city says it is focused on a “vision zero” action plan to decrease pedestrian injuries and deaths.

In 2011, beloved Davidson professor Robert Whitton died after being hit in a crosswalk on Concord Road.

Some students say drivers should face penalties as well.

“I’ve crossed the street at the like the whatever, the pedestrian sign, and cars won’t stop, so I guess don’t blame the pedestrians all the time,” says Davidson College student Meya Petsch.