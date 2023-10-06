Much Cooler Air Spills Across The Carolinas This Weekend

Today we ended our 18 day stretch with no measurable rainfall at CLT. It wasn’t much at all, but we picked up 0.01”

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening showers with widely scattered early AM. Lows drop to around 60.

Saturday: Clouds will decrease through the morning. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs near 70.

Saturday PM: Clear skies and chilly! Piedmont lows in the mid 40s. Some mountain communities could dip down to freezing.

Sunday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s!

Sunday PM: Clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 40s in the Piedmont. 30s in the High Country.

Tropics:

– Philippe is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone. Philippe spent 14 days as a tropical storm. This post-tropical cyclone is still expected to impact parts of New England and Atlantic Canada this weekend with heavy rain and strong wind.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the cool weather!

Kaitlin