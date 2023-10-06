Watch ACC Football Games This Season On WCCB Charlotte’s CW

BURBANK, C.A. (News Release) – The CW Network announced it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to 50 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) college football and basketball games each season through 2026-27.

CLICK HERE FOR WAYS TO WATCH ON WCCB CHARLOTTE’S CW

ACC football games will air on WCCB Charlotte’s CW every Saturday throughout the season in the afternoon and in primetime.

In addition to 13 football games, The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games.

“The CW is going to be a terrific partner for the legendary ACC,” said Hunter Nickell, CEO of Raycom Sports. “The longest-running television relationship in college sports belongs to the ACC and Raycom Sports. Now The CW brings national broadcast network coverage to the great fans of these 15 famous schools.”

No other conference has won more NCAA national championships in the last two years than the ACC. The league has won 16 national titles in the last two academic years, including a league-record nine in 2022-23. One of the winningest conferences in all of collegiate sports will call CW home for the next few years.