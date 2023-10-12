Tropical Depression Sean Remains Poorly Organized

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Tropical Depression Sean remains a poorly organized storm in the open waters of the Atlantic.

It has been torn apart by a high-shear environment and will continue to weaken over the next few days. It will become a post-tropical remnant low by the end of the weekend, if not sooner.

As of the 5am update from the National Hurricane Center, sustained winds are at 35 mph with higher gusts. It is located nearly 900 miles to the west southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 10/11

Tropical Storm Sean formed in the eastern Atlantic early Wednesday morning, but has already weakened to a Tropical Depression.

This system now has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph. Additional strengthening is not likely and this will not impact land.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 10/10

Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the Eastern Atlantic. It is the 19th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Sean is located more than 700 miles to the west southwest from the Cape Verde Islands. Sustained winds are 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The storm is not forecast to change in strength much over the next few days as it moves toward the northwest through the Atlantic. It will remain a tropical storm through the weekend, before becoming a remnant low over the Central Atlantic early next week. As of now, it will not be a threat to land.

There are 3 names remaining on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Name List this season including Tammy, Vince, and Whitney. Atlantic Hurricane Season continues through November 30.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 10/10

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Some strengthening is possible and this could soon become Tropical Storm Sean. By this weekend, this system is forecast to dissipate. This is no threat to the United States.