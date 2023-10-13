Hornets’ Miles Bridges Turns Himself In For Violating Domestic Violence Protection Order

1/1 Miles Bridges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself into the authorities at the Lincoln County Detention Center on the morning of Friday, October 13th for violating a domestic violence protection order, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridges, 25, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in at 6:57 a.m., according to a news release. He is charged with domestic violence protection order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Bridges appeared before a District Court Judge and was released on a $1,000 secured bond.

Bridges didn’t play in the 2022-23 season after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. He is suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 regular season.