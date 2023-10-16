Slim Chickens Holds Grand Opening In Concord

1/6

CONCORD, N.C – The Slim Chickens restaurant, known for its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor, continues to expand in North Carolina. The restaurant will celebrate its newest opening in Concord on October, 16th.

The Southern-inspired restaurant celebrates small victories as part of the larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated 200 locations in 33 states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom.

Slim Chicken stands firm in its commitment to providing a “better Chicken” experience that can’t be found elsewhere. In addition to its famous chicken, the restaurant also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps, and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

Hours Of Operation And Location:

Location: 948 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC

Hours – Seven days/week 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.