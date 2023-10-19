Bad Bunny To Bring His Latin Trap Superstardom To The Spectrum Center In 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C (News Release) – Following his long-awaited return to the genre that put him on the map, Trap, global recording artist Bad Bunny announces a 2024 tour. Most Wanted Tour – with a staggering 47 shows where fans will enjoy him in a more intimate setting. The 31-city North America arena tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. An experience curated for day-one fans, Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised.

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour will make a stop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, on Friday, May 10, 2024. After becoming the top touring artist in 2022, the 3x GRAMMY winner took a break from the stages in 2023 with exceptions like Coachella, the GRAMMY awards, and the Latin Billboard Awards. With unprecedented success that has taken the world by storm, Bad Bunny’s tour is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.

Bad Bunny recent made history with his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify. Beyond streaming success, the album marks his impactful return to his Trap origins and seamlessly blends traditional trap elements with innovative sounds and lyrics.

Fans can register now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET here for the registration onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on-sale on Wednesday, October 25.