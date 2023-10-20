Cows Fall Out of Trailer on University City Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Ground beef. That’s all I can say, it was ground beef.”

Concord Resident Sergio Cuello isn’t talking about a simple taco recipe. He’s talking about a now-viral scene he caught on camera while going to work on Highway 49 near Harrisburg this Friday morning.

“I see a trailer in front of me. Mind you, it’s not a big trailer, a pretty damn small trailer. I see the doors start to fall off. So I’m like, ‘Cool, he’s going to have some tools fall out.’”

But what he caught instead was an *udder* surprise.

“Seven, eight cows just start falling out.”

One after the other, like a case of deja-moo.

“I just see the second, the third, the fourth.“

He thought about getting out to help, but decided to *steer* clear.

“If I had a rope, some boots, and my dogs, I would’ve yee-hawed them home, I’ll tell you that much. But, somebody’s getting fired.”

The a-moo-sing experience is certainly one Cuello won’t forget – and he’s milked it for all its worth.

“Cow falling out, you ain’t – that’s some Final Destination stuff, man. You don’t think about anything like that.”

Fortunately, it appears that all of the cows are okay. WCCB Charlotte is working on getting the latest information on the driver and his waylaid passengers from local authorities.