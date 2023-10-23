Patchy AM Frost, But Quickly Warming

Alerts:

– Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM – 9 AM for Stanly, Anson and Richmond counties.

Forecast:

Tonight: Temperatures fall quickly. Clear skies. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost likely.

Tuesday: Another beautiful day. Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs pushing 80!

Weekend: We will stay dry and be warm! Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin