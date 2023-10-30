From Record Highs To Freeze Watches; A Chilly WeatherWise Forecast

Alerts:

– Freeze Watch in effect from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall below freezing in most neighborhoods while others flirt with it. Protect tender plants and bring in pets!

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Isolated showers are possible. Lows: Upper 40s.

Tuesday: AM patchy fog. MUCH cooler, breezy and cloudy with scattered showers. TRICK-OR-TREATING: Chilly! Temperatures near the upper 40s, but with the wind it will feel a bit cooler. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us should be dry after 5/6 PM.

Tuesday PM: Freeze Watch. Becoming mostly clear. Many neighborhoods will flirt with freezing in the Piedmont. Below freezing temperatures elsewhere. It will feel like it’s in the 20s as the kids head to the bus stop Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: A VERY cold start. Bundle up! Sunny, breezy and chilly! Highs only top out in the low 50s. Wind gusts: 25 mph.

Wednesday PM: Freezing overnight lows. Most neighborhoods will fall below 32. It will feel like the 20s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. PM lows near freezing again.

Have a great week and stay warm!

Kaitlin