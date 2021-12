Click the Today tab for today’s live events, the On Demand tab to view past events or the Schedule tab to see what games are coming up.

Featured Games

2PM Sun, Dec 5 – Catawba vs Wingate (men’s basketball)

2PM Sat, Dec 11 – Coker vs Queens (women’s basketball)

4PM Sat, Dec 11 – Coker vs Queens (men’s basketball)

5:30PM Wed, Dec 15 – Wingate vs Queens (women’s basketball)

7:30PM Wed, Dec 15 – Wingate vs Queens (men’s basketball)

2PM Sat, Dec 18 – Lincoln Memorial vs Queens (women’s basketball)

4PM Sat, Dec 18 – Lincoln Memorial vs Queens (men’s basketball)

2PM Mon, Dec 20 – Newberry vs Lenoir Rhyne (women’s basketball)

1PM Fri, Dec 31 – USC Aiken vs Wingate (men’s basketball)