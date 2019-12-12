Icy Conditions Possible for Some for Friday AM Commute

Dry and sunny today with highs reaching the upper 40s! This will make for a chilly, but overall nice day. Overnight shower return. Potential to see a light accumulation of less than .1″ of ice in the way of freezing rain for areas around and north of the I-40 corridor. A winter weather advisory will go into effect tonight for those who live north and west of I-85 where a light glaze of ice will be possible. Expect this to change over to rain shortly after daybreak. It will be soggy and cold for Friday with highs struggling to get out of the low to mid 40s. Rain tapers off by Saturday afternoon to end the weekend on a mild and dry note. Weekend temps will reach the mid 50s. Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.

Today:Sunny. High: 49 Wind: NE 6-9 mph

Tonight: Rain late. Low: 35 Wind: NE 6-9 mph

Fri: Rain. High: 55 Wind: NE 6-8 mph

Fri night: Rain. Low: 40 Wind; NE 5 mph