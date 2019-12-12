On the Road with James: Albemarle

This week, James visited Albemarle, NC, a small city with big attitude nestled on the banks of the Pee Dee River. Albemarle truly has it all, folks: charming residents, a rejuvenated downtown, and the Uwharrie National Forest right in its backyard. After getting the inside scoop with residents, business owners, and even a city councilman, James treated himself to a LEGENDARY steak from Yadkin Valley Steakhouse. Yet another trip he won’t soon forget!

Places visited:

Albemarle Music Store

GloryBeans CoffeeHouse

Stanly County History Center

Five Points Public House

Bad Dog Comics