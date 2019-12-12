Security Cameras Hacked – What Would You Do?

Concerns over privacy after three reports of security cameras hacks within a week… In Mississippi, a mom installed a security camera in her young daughter’s room to watch them while she was at work. Four days after the camera went up, the family heard music playing from it, and a man talking to one of the girls, saying he was Santa Claus and wanted to be her friend.

In Atlanta, a couple installed a ring camera in their bedroom so they could keep an eye on their dog while they were at work. Someone hacked in to the system, watch the video to see what happened next.