Unsettled Finish To The Week

Cold and wet conditions are expected Friday, some freezing rain is possible northwest of Charlotte before temperatures rise above freezing. Showers will taper off Saturday morning with dry conditions returning for the remainder of the weekend. Temperatures will be stuck in the low 40s Friday with 50s returning Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: Cloudy and cold, periods of rain. High 42°. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy and cold, rain tapering off. Low 40°. Light wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder, a few lingering showers possible. High 55°. W wind 5-15 mph.