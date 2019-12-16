I-277 Lane And Ramp Closures Could Impact Your Commute This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the continued construction to I-277 there will be multiple ramp and lane closures anticipated for the week of December 16th.

The closures are a part of the $16.3 million project to improve the roadways and 22 bridges along I-277.

Every night this week the off-ramp from I-277 inner to Freedom Drive which is Exit 1A and the off-ramp from I-277 outer to Carson Boulevard also known as Exit 1D will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day, according to a NCDOT press release.

The closure will continue each night until Friday morning at 6 a.m.

Detour information can be found online at DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County.

NCDOT suggests that drivers should drive slow and with extra caution while going through the work zones and detour routes during the week for safety precautions.