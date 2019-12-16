Well Above Average Temps to Start the Week

Enjoy the well above average highs today. Temps will soar into the mid to the upper 60s this afternoon. Rain returns tonight with a soggy Tuesday ahead. highs will reach the mid-50s with showers throughout the day. Much colder through the rest of the week with highs struggling to get out the 40s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will tumble into the 20s. Chilly, but not too far off from average with temps near 50 through the rest of the week and weekend. However, the rain will hold off during this colder stretch with sunny skies prevailing into the weekend.

Today: Mild. High: 66 Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance Shower. Low: 54 Wind: SW 10 mph

Tue: Rain. High: 65 Wind: S 10-15; G30

Tue Night: Showers End. Low: 33 Wind: N 5-10; G20