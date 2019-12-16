Wet And Mild Tuesday, Dry And Colder Wednesday

Tuesday will be breezy and mild with periods of rain. Showers will taper off late Tuesday with dry conditions returning for the remainder of the week. Highs will reach for the 60s Tuesday with noticeably colder conditions returning Wednesday, highs in the upper 40s. Below average temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

Tuesday: Breezy and mild, periods of rain. High 66°. W wind 10-20 mph, higher gusts.

Tuesday Night: Showers early quickly tapering off, a cooler night. Low 33°. N wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, below average temperatures return. High 49°. WNW wind 5-10 mph.