Cyber Expert Weighs-In On Invasion Of Privacy Case Surrounding Photos Taken At Charlotte YMCA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s an alarming story that many of you are talking about on social media. As WCCB Charlotte reported, dozens of photos and video taken of men inside the Dowd Branch of the Charlotte YMCA’s locker room, were posted on social media without their knowledge.

Now, that Twitter account is suspended.

CMPD is now involved in the investigation, and we asked an expert how difficult it would be to catch the person who posted those photos.

“Unfortunately, because there’s so many other criminal priorities to take care, of the question is how soon would resources be applied to this?” says Theresa Payton with Fortalice Solutions. “These posts are happening at a certain date and time. You could potentially pull the surveillance tapes and the membership check ins around those dates and times that the perpetrator is actually doing these posts. There’s actually meta data that could be resident in these photos and videos that could tell us a lot about the device that these were taken on,” she says.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte says it prohibits the use of cell phones in locker rooms and bathrooms. CMPD says the suspect could face obscenity charges.