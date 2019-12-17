Dry And Much Colder For The Remainder Of The Week

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly clear and dry but noticeably colder with below average temperatures. Highs will struggle into the upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Clouds will increase over the weekend with near normal temperatures.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, colder and not as windy. High 49°. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, very cold night. Low 25°. Light wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, below average temperatures continue. High 48°. Light wind.